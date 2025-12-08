MP Demands Fair Airfare Caps Amid Holiday Price Surges

CPI Rajya Sabha MP P Sandosh Kumar has called for a cap on airfares, emphasizing the need to shield passengers from predatory pricing. This comes on the heels of recent disruptions by IndiGo, highlighting the recurrent issue during festivals and high-demand periods.

In correspondence with Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, Kumar referenced a previous statement by the ministry indicating that airfares are market-driven. However, he pointed out inconsistencies with the December 6 order, showing that the government can intervene in such matters.

Kumar criticized the lack of a clear definition of what constitutes stable and reasonable fares, citing instances of exorbitant charges on routes like Mumbai-Delhi. He stressed the necessity for the ministry to outline transparent standards and hold airlines accountable.

