Rajasthan's Labour Codes: A New Era of Worker Welfare

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has declared the state's implementation of new labour codes as a 'historic reform' aimed at boosting worker welfare and business climate in the region. This announcement came during a review meeting at the Chief Minister's Office focused on the rollout of these codes.

The four central labour codes are designed to enhance protections for both workers and industries. As Sharma noted, key provisions include mandatory appointment letters, which formalize employment and extend social benefits. Wage uniformity and timely salary payments are expected to fortify workers' financial security, balancing interests between employees and employers.

In a significant shift, the codes permit women workers to engage in night shifts or hazardous tasks, provided they consent, potentially opening doors to more lucrative jobs. The Chief Minister also emphasized the need for transparent implementation of welfare schemes, urging officials to seek improvements for the economic and social empowerment of workers.