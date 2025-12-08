Royal Tribute: Queen Camilla Visits 'Rivals' Set in Jilly Cooper's Honor

Britain's Queen Camilla paid a visit to the set of the successful television series 'Rivals,' offering a heartfelt tribute to the late novelist Jilly Cooper, whose works inspired the drama. Camilla, wife of King Charles, was a long-time friend of Cooper, who passed away in October at 88. Their shared past in rural southwest England provided rich material for Cooper's novels, notorious for their scandalous plots and depictions of high society life.

Camilla's visit, alongside her daughter Laura, coincided with the filming of the show's second series at Bristol studios. The queen's engagement included meeting cast members, observing filming, and appreciating the fashion of the era, marked by puffball skirts and power suits. Her interaction with the cast, particularly with actor Alex Hassell, underscored the personal connection she held with the stories and characters that reflect her social milieu.

The moment also signified a broader shift within Britain's monarchy towards media openness, as evidenced by recent royal engagements. This includes Prince William's forthcoming appearance with Canadian actor Eugene Levy. The crew of 'Rivals,' while mourning Cooper's absence, expressed their intent to perpetuate her literary legacy, presenting Camilla with an 'I love Jilly Cooper' bag as a token of their dedication to preserving Cooper's influence and memory.

