Trump's $12 Billion Lifeline for Farmers Amid Trade Policy Fallout

U.S. President Donald Trump is poised to unveil a $12 billion aid package aimed at American farmers impacted by his trade policies, according to two White House officials.

The initiative is partially a response to Republican farm-state lawmakers and farm groups seeking support for next year's expenses like seeds and fertilizer. The aid comes as U.S. farmers experience record harvests but face economic hardships, particularly with lost soybean sales to China after the nation turned to South American suppliers amidst halted trade talks.

The announcement, scheduled for a 2 p.m. roundtable at the White House, will feature key figures including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins. While most of the $12 billion will support row crop farmers through a Farmer Bridge Assistance program, the remaining $1 billion will address other crops, with details yet to be determined.

The aid highlights Trump's dedication to farmers, marking another move in a series of financial assistance efforts during his tenure. The administration's prior plans for a larger farm bailout of up to $15 billion were delayed due to a government shutdown. This year alone, American farmers will receive near-record government payments, bolstered by various ad-hoc aid programs.