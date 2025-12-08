Tragic Blaze Exposes Assam’s Socio-Economic Struggles

A devastating nightclub fire in Goa has sadly claimed the lives of three men from Assam, revealing the socio-economic challenges facing Assam's tea garden communities. Families of the victims shared the harsh realities that forced their loved ones to seek opportunities outside their home state.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his condolences over the incident, acknowledging the loss of the three victims and offering support to their grieving families. Efforts are underway to ensure the swift transportation of the deceased back to Assam.

The tragedy spotlights the stagnant wages and poor living conditions in Assam's tea gardens, compelling the youth to migrate for jobs in hospitality and other sectors far from home. This ongoing migration exposes a glaring need for economic development and youth employment opportunities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)