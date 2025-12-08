Neal Mohan: Cultivating a Global Cultural Diet at YouTube

Neal Mohan, the Indian-origin Chief Executive Officer of YouTube, has been recognized as the 2025 CEO of the Year by TIME magazine. Praised for his leadership role at YouTube, Mohan is seen as a pivotal figure in shaping the cultural diet of the globe.

TIME describes YouTube as the soil where creators plant their content, nurturing what could become cultural staples. Mohan, steering the powerful platform, is described as mellow and focused, with a taste for simple leisure activities such as sports and family time.

Mohan is committed to the dynamic and disruptive media landscape, striving to offer everyone a voice. Having been YouTube's CEO since 2023, he emphasizes adapting to industry dynamics and ensuring broad content diversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)