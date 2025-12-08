Left Menu

Neal Mohan: Cultivating a Global Cultural Diet at YouTube

Neal Mohan, YouTube's Indian-origin CEO, has been named 2025 CEO of the Year by TIME magazine. Mohan is highlighted for his leadership at YouTube, shaping global culture. Known for his calm demeanor, Mohan is committed to adapting to media industry changes and promoting diverse content voices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 08-12-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 20:59 IST
Neal Mohan: Cultivating a Global Cultural Diet at YouTube
Neal Mohan

Neal Mohan, the Indian-origin Chief Executive Officer of YouTube, has been recognized as the 2025 CEO of the Year by TIME magazine. Praised for his leadership role at YouTube, Mohan is seen as a pivotal figure in shaping the cultural diet of the globe.

TIME describes YouTube as the soil where creators plant their content, nurturing what could become cultural staples. Mohan, steering the powerful platform, is described as mellow and focused, with a taste for simple leisure activities such as sports and family time.

Mohan is committed to the dynamic and disruptive media landscape, striving to offer everyone a voice. Having been YouTube's CEO since 2023, he emphasizes adapting to industry dynamics and ensuring broad content diversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025