Jammu & Kashmir's Call to Dream Big: The Power of Sports to Transform Society

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has advocated for the transformative power of sports on individuals, society, and the nation. Speaking at the sixth edition of the Kashmiri Pandit Premier League, he urged players and youth to dream ambitiously and set definitive goals.

At the event organized by the Lalitaditya Sports Education and Health Organization, Sinha stressed the importance of perseverance and dedication in turning dreams into reality, highlighting sports as a tool to promote national unity and shared values.

Sinha congratulated all participants and praised the hosting organization for fostering sports engagement. He encouraged them to collaborate with schools and governments across states and Union territories to further connect with the youth.

