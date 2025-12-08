Left Menu

The Unending Debate: Vande Mataram and National Identity

Lok Sabha members debated the controversial historical adjustments to Vande Mataram suggested by Rabindranath Tagore and Subhas Chandra Bose. They argued about whether such changes were made for Muslim appeasement. The discussion reflects ongoing tensions regarding national symbols and the political narratives that surround them.

The Unending Debate: Vande Mataram and National Identity
Controversy re-emerged in the Lok Sabha as members debated changes made to the national song, Vande Mataram, in 1937, following suggestions by Rabindranath Tagore and Subhas Chandra Bose. IUML leader E T Muhammad Basheer expressed concern over accusations of Muslim appeasement against these prominent figures.

Basheer emphasized that the Constitution ratified using only the initial stanzas of the song, indicating historical consensus. He criticized the BJP for reigniting the issue, potentially causing communal discord. Basheer highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comments suggesting the 1937 deletions contributed to India's later Partition.

Choudhary, from the Samajwadi Party, denounced attempts to malign Indian Muslims through distorted historical narratives. She reiterated that the inclusion of specific stanzas had followed consultations with Tagore and Bose. The debate showcases ongoing conflicts over national identity and the interpretation of historical events.

