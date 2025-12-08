Left Menu

Vande Mataram Debate Sparks Political Clash in Lok Sabha

The Lok Sabha witnessed a heated debate as BJP member Bansuri Swaraj highlighted political violence in West Bengal while celebrating 150 years of the national song Vande Mataram. The discussion drew both support and criticism, reflecting broader concerns over economic and social priorities in the country.

Updated: 08-12-2025 22:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Lok Sabha turned into a battlefield on Monday as BJP member Bansuri Swaraj raised concerns over alleged political violence in West Bengal. Amid the commemoration of 150 years of the national song Vande Mataram, Swaraj adamantly declared that Bengal would soon be free of lawlessness, fueled by the saffron movement.

The discussion attracted varied reactions, with Shiv Sena's Dhairyasheel Mane praising Prime Minister Modi for advocating the importance of Vande Mataram, while others, like independent member Rajesh Ranjan, criticized the focus on the song over pressing economic and social issues.

TMC's Kalyan Banerjee urged the importance of unity and inclusivity, warning against using Vande Mataram as a divisive tool. Similarly, AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi cautioned against coercing individuals to recite the song, citing constitutional rights to freedom of speech and expression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

