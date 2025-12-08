Left Menu

Noted Malayali Director P T Kunju Muhammed Faces Molestation Allegation

Malayalam filmmaker P T Kunju Muhammed is facing legal charges after a woman, associated with the film industry, accused him of molestation. Allegedly occurring during a film festival committee meeting, the case, under certain sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, has been registered by the police, who are investigating.

Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 08-12-2025 22:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned Malayalam director P T Kunju Muhammed is at the center of legal scrutiny following allegations of molestation made by a woman colleague. The allegations surfaced during their involvement in the screening committee for the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), a police report indicated Monday.

The filed complaint claims the incident took place at the hotel where the committee was staying. With both parties connected to the film sector, the charges were brought under Sections 74 and 75(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which address unwelcome advances towards women.

Authorities have examined hotel CCTV footage in their initial probe. Further questioning of Muhammed, who besides his directorial fame, was a Left-supported MLA in Kerala, is imminent, officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

