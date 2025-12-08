Left Menu

Silent Campaigns Set Stage for Kerala's High-Stakes Local Elections

In Kerala, political leaders and activists concluded silent door-to-door campaigning ahead of the crucial local body polls. The elections are seen as a semi-final before next year's assembly elections, with intense competition among political parties amid allegations, internal conflicts, and strategic promises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 08-12-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 19:10 IST
Silent Campaigns Set Stage for Kerala's High-Stakes Local Elections
  • Country:
  • India

In Kerala's southern districts, political leaders and activists wrapped up their silent door-to-door campaigns on the eve of critical local elections, which many see as a precursor to the upcoming assembly elections. The quiet phase of campaigning involved visits to homes and shops, distributing voting slips and making last-minute appeals to voters.

The official campaigning closed Sunday evening with extensive roadshows and rallies, energizing constituencies across the state. As election day neared, various party leaders expressed optimism about winning the majority of available seats. Tuesday's polls will engage voters in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and other key districts.

This year's elections stand out for their competitiveness, with traditional party rivals putting forth development agendas and addressing allegations of misconduct. The political dynamics are further complicated by notable cases and dissent within parties, risking the stability and safety of the democratic process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025