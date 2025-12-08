Silent Campaigns Set Stage for Kerala's High-Stakes Local Elections

In Kerala's southern districts, political leaders and activists wrapped up their silent door-to-door campaigns on the eve of critical local elections, which many see as a precursor to the upcoming assembly elections. The quiet phase of campaigning involved visits to homes and shops, distributing voting slips and making last-minute appeals to voters.

The official campaigning closed Sunday evening with extensive roadshows and rallies, energizing constituencies across the state. As election day neared, various party leaders expressed optimism about winning the majority of available seats. Tuesday's polls will engage voters in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and other key districts.

This year's elections stand out for their competitiveness, with traditional party rivals putting forth development agendas and addressing allegations of misconduct. The political dynamics are further complicated by notable cases and dissent within parties, risking the stability and safety of the democratic process.

(With inputs from agencies.)