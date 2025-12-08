Bollywood Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt Arrested in Multi-Crore Fraud Case

In a significant development, Bollywood filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, along with his wife Shwetambari Bhatt, has been apprehended late Monday night in connection with a Rs 30-crore fraud case. The couple was brought to the city and is currently detained at the Old Women's Police Station in Chitrakoot Nagar, set to appear in court on Tuesday.

The police operation, which involved a dedicated team monitoring Bhatt's activities in Mumbai over four days, was shrouded in secrecy owing to cooperation between the local and Mumbai police forces. DSP Chhagan Rajpurohit detailed the measures undertaken to ensure the operation's discretion.

This arrest comes in the wake of the November 18th apprehension of Bhatt's co-producer, Mahboob Ansari, and vendor Sandeep Vishwanath Tribhuvan, already in custody. With the recent developments, four individuals are now behind bars as investigations continue.