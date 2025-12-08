Rajasthan Exam Paper Leak Case: Key Accused Arrested

The arrest of Jabararam, a pivotal figure in the 2022 Rajasthan forest guard recruitment exam paper leak, was announced by the Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group, assisted by Gujarat's Anti-Terrorist Squad. Officials revealed that Jabararam, a government school teacher entangled in the infamous paper leak scandal, has been taken into custody.

The sophisticated leak operation was traced back to Palanpur and Ahmedabad in Gujarat, marking a first for Rajasthan exam paper leaks originating from another state. Under the leadership of ADG Vishal Bansal and DIG Paris Deshmukh, the investigation spotlighted Jabararam as the mastermind. He orchestrated the distribution of solved papers through associates, primarily Kanwararam in Palanpur and Harish Saran in Ahmedabad, the latter of whom is also a government teacher.

Associates facilitated the dissemination of solved papers across Udaipur, Banswara, Rajsamand, and Jodhpur. A notable transaction involved a Rs 2.5 lakh payment to Kanwararam. With Jabararam's arrest, authorities hope to untangle further links within this interstate paper leak racket, potentially revealing more accomplices and preventing future breaches.

