A R Rahman's Vande Mataram: A Symbol of Unity Amidst Diversity

A R Rahman's rendition of "Vande Mataram" was highlighted by MP Milind Deora as a poignant symbol of India's cultural and religious diversity. The song's history and controversies were discussed, emphasizing its role in representing national unity, despite differing religious interpretations and historical truncations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 20:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
During a discussion in the Rajya Sabha, Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora commended musician A R Rahman's rendition of "Vande Mataram" as a testament to India's cultural diversity and unity, despite being truncated 88 years ago due to religious differences.

Deora highlighted that the song, originally written in 1875 by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee and composed by Rabindranath Tagore, has been performed by various artists like Lata Mangeshkar and A R Rahman. He argued that Rahman's interpretation underscores the song's non-religious identity.

The debate included perspectives from various parties, including the National Conference and NCP, emphasizing "Vande Mataram's" role as a unifier beyond religious lines, while also touching upon other national songs like "Sare Jahan Se Achha."

(With inputs from agencies.)

