Vande Mataram: A Political and Cultural Legacy
RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha highlighted the use of Nehru as a 'political life jacket' by PM Modi and BJP amidst a Rajya Sabha discussion on Vande Mataram's 150th anniversary. The hymn, composed by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, played a pivotal role in India's freedom struggle and continues to evoke patriotic fervor.
In a recent Rajya Sabha discussion marking the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha criticized the use of Jawahar Lal Nehru as a 'political life jacket' by PM Modi and BJP. Jha commented on the erosion of India's cultural values and rising societal polarization, hinting at recent communal tensions.
The historic hymn, Vande Mataram, composed by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, was praised by MPs across party lines for its significant role in India's struggle for independence. YSRCP MP Y V Subba Reddy emphasized its role as a mantra that invigorated the freedom movement, serving as more than mere words but a source of courage and inspiration.
AIADMK MP Dr. M Thambidurai and others lauded the song's revolutionary spirit, citing its influence in the anti-Bengal Partition protests of 1905. BRS MP KR Suresh Reddy called Vande Mataram a visionary hymn that remains a testament to the patriotic fervor and sacrifice that built India's republic.
