Modi Inspires Young Innovators at Smart India Hackathon 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Smart India Hackathon 2025 finalists, urging them to contribute to technological progress. Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar emphasized innovation's role in India's future at the IIT Kharagpur event, where participants presented solutions to real-world challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-12-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 21:51 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon the young finalists of the Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2025 to drive the nation's progress through innovative technological solutions. Speaking via a video message on Tuesday, Modi urged participants to embrace bold thinking and purposeful action.

The hackathon's final event is taking place at IIT Kharagpur, where Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar engaged with the finalists, stressing the importance of nurturing innovation. This year is exceptionally significant as it marks the 75th anniversary of the institution's contributions to nation-building and technological advancement.

Majumdar praised the dedication of the young innovators and highlighted their critical role in shaping India's tech future. Participants had the chance to present their projects addressing real-world issues faced by various ministries and departments, while sharing their motivating experiences and aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

