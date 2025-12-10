Perfect Family Returns: A Second Season Unveiled

The acclaimed series 'Perfect Family', which marked Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi's debut as a producer, is returning for a second season, its creators announced. The series, first launched on November 27 on the JAR Series YouTube channel, gained widespread appreciation for its humor-infused take on mental health.

Produced by Ajay Rai of JAR Pictures and Mohit Chhabra, and created by Palak Bhambri, the series was directed by Sachin Pathak and featured popular actors like Gulshan Devaiah, Neha Dhupia, Manoj Pahwa, and Seema Pahwa. Pankaj Tripathi expressed gratitude for the audience's reception, highlighting the motivation derived from their love and encouragement.

Ajay Rai emphasized the importance of mental health acceptance, which resonated with viewers. He indicated that planning for the next season is underway, although details remain under wraps. 'Perfect Family' explores the stigma of therapy in India through a seemingly typical but 'not-so-perfect' family dynamic.

