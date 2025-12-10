Karnataka's Bold Move Against Hate Speech and Crime

The Karnataka government made a significant move on Wednesday by introducing the Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crime (Prevention) Bill in the state Assembly.

This proposed legislation, which received the cabinet's approval on December 4, seeks to impose hefty penalties for hate-related offenses, including fines up to Rs one lakh and jail terms extending to 10 years.

The bill specifically targets any expression—a spoken or written word, signs, or electronic communication—that aims to incite injury, bias, or hostility against individuals or groups based on various identities, including religion and gender.

(With inputs from agencies.)