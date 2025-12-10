Left Menu

India's Breakthrough: AI-Powered Smart Hemodialysis Machines Revolutionize Healthcare

India's med-tech industry makes history as LMIL–Renalyx secures licence to produce world's first AI-based smart hemodialysis machines. This venture enhances India's healthcare self-reliance, reduces dependence on imports, and increases access to advanced renal care. With CE certification, it meets global regulatory standards ensuring patient safety and product quality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 10-12-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 14:15 IST
In a groundbreaking development for India's med-tech sector, Lords Mark Industries Ltd. (LMIL) in collaboration with Renalyx, has received the license to manufacture the world's first AI-based smart hemodialysis machines. This pivotal achievement marks a significant shift towards healthcare self-reliance, with potential to transform the country's dialysis landscape.

The newly licensed Class C machines are categorized as high-risk due to their life-sustaining nature, necessitating rigorous compliance across over 140 safety and quality parameters. Securing this license is a formidable regulatory conquest, placing LMIL among a select group of global brands certified for such advanced dialysis systems.

This milestone coincides with a critical time for India's renal care market, which, despite high demand, faces a shortage in dialysis centers. The innovation not only promises to reduce reliance on imported technology but also aims to elevate clinical precision through AI-driven automation and analytics, heralding a new era of advanced medical technology.

