Kunal Kemmu’s Breakout Behind the Camera: 'Madgaon Express' and 'Single Papa'

Actor Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut, 'Madgaon Express', has become an unexpected success, surprising both viewers and critics alike. Kemmu, who ventured into directing with a hidden filmmaker within, found the courage to tell his story when the opportunity arose, and it certainly paid off at the box office.

Kemmu, who gained fame for his comedic roles, is now preparing for his foray into the comedy-drama genre with 'Single Papa', a Netflix series depicting the life of a single father. The show, directed by Shashank Khaitan, Hitesh Kewalya, and Neeraj Udhwani, explores complex family dynamics interwoven with humor, drawing viewers with its promising narrative.

'Single Papa', set to stream on Thursday, stars Kemmu as Gaurav Gehlot, a divorcee navigating the challenges of parenthood. The show features a notable cast including Manoj Pahwa, Neha Dhupia, and Prajakta Koli. Kemmu emphasizes the importance of strong writing in comedy, promising a series that combines entertainment with poignant storytelling.

