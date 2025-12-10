The Cinematic Legacy: How Jagat Murari Shaped Indian Filmmaking

At the Bangalore International Centre, cinema enthusiasts convened for an insightful discussion on Radha Chadha's latest work, 'The Maker of Filmmakers'. The book celebrates the indelible impact of Jagat Murari, the visionary behind the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), and a mentor to generations of filmmakers.

The event hosted luminaries like filmmaker Girish Kasaravalli and Ambassador Talmiz Ahmad, who reflected on Murari's contributions to cinema. The panel highlighted how FTII shaped prominent talents like Jaya Bachchan and Adoor Gopalakrishnan, setting new standards in Indian filmmaking.

The evening also showcased rare student films from FTII alumni, capturing the institute's spirit of innovation. Through interviews and archival research, Chadha's book preserves Murari's legacy, demonstrating his role in establishing Indian cinema as a global powerhouse.

(With inputs from agencies.)