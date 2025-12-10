Left Menu

The Cinematic Legacy: How Jagat Murari Shaped Indian Filmmaking

Girish Kasaravalli and other industry luminaries gathered at the Bangalore International Centre to discuss Radha Chadha's book, 'The Maker of Filmmakers'. The book explores Jagat Murari's influence on Indian cinema, highlighting his role in establishing FTII and mentoring filmmakers who transformed the industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 10-12-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 14:27 IST
The Cinematic Legacy: How Jagat Murari Shaped Indian Filmmaking
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At the Bangalore International Centre, cinema enthusiasts convened for an insightful discussion on Radha Chadha's latest work, 'The Maker of Filmmakers'. The book celebrates the indelible impact of Jagat Murari, the visionary behind the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), and a mentor to generations of filmmakers.

The event hosted luminaries like filmmaker Girish Kasaravalli and Ambassador Talmiz Ahmad, who reflected on Murari's contributions to cinema. The panel highlighted how FTII shaped prominent talents like Jaya Bachchan and Adoor Gopalakrishnan, setting new standards in Indian filmmaking.

The evening also showcased rare student films from FTII alumni, capturing the institute's spirit of innovation. Through interviews and archival research, Chadha's book preserves Murari's legacy, demonstrating his role in establishing Indian cinema as a global powerhouse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
2
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India
3
MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025