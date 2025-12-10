Left Menu

Vicoli: Gurugram's New European-Style Social Dining Haven

Vicoli, a European-inspired social dining spot on Gurugram's Golf Course Road, offers a fluid day-to-night experience. It features European cuisine, artisanal cocktails, and an AI-enabled menu for personal dining experiences. Its design combines old-world charm with modern innovation, creating a unique atmosphere.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 10-12-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 17:48 IST
Vicoli, a new European-inspired restaurant and bar, has opened on Golf Course Road in Gurugram, promising to deliver a refined social dining experience that bridges day and night.

Inspired by Europe's charming alleyways, Vicoli offers comforting European flavors, artisanal cocktails, and warm, personal hospitality within an architecturally immersive setting.

The venue features AI-enabled menus and a shifting soundscape, offering visitors a unique blend of tradition and modernity, making it a premium dining destination for the city's cultural tastemakers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

