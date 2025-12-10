Vicoli: Gurugram's New European-Style Social Dining Haven

Vicoli, a new European-inspired restaurant and bar, has opened on Golf Course Road in Gurugram, promising to deliver a refined social dining experience that bridges day and night.

Inspired by Europe's charming alleyways, Vicoli offers comforting European flavors, artisanal cocktails, and warm, personal hospitality within an architecturally immersive setting.

The venue features AI-enabled menus and a shifting soundscape, offering visitors a unique blend of tradition and modernity, making it a premium dining destination for the city's cultural tastemakers.

(With inputs from agencies.)