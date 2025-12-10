Punjab Police Dismantles Major Drug Cartels with International Links

In a critical breakthrough against drug trafficking, Punjab Police apprehended three key individuals involved in organized cross-border cartels with ties to foreign handlers.

The arrests led to the seizure of 4.083 kg of Methamphetamine, known as ICE, and 1.032 kg of heroin. The operation unveiled how suspects in India were coordinating with international traffickers, predominantly using WhatsApp.

This effort highlights a significant blow to drug trafficking networks, with ongoing investigations aimed at further unraveling backward and forward linkages, as stated by DGP Gaurav Yadav.

(With inputs from agencies.)