Punjab Police Dismantles Major Drug Cartels with International Links

The Punjab Police have dismantled organized cross-border drug cartels by arresting three individuals linked to foreign handlers. Seized substances include 4.083 kg of Methamphetamine (ICE) and 1.032 kg of heroin. Investigations reveal the use of WhatsApp for coordination between local suspects and traffickers based abroad, including in Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-12-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 23:33 IST
In a critical breakthrough against drug trafficking, Punjab Police apprehended three key individuals involved in organized cross-border cartels with ties to foreign handlers.

The arrests led to the seizure of 4.083 kg of Methamphetamine, known as ICE, and 1.032 kg of heroin. The operation unveiled how suspects in India were coordinating with international traffickers, predominantly using WhatsApp.

This effort highlights a significant blow to drug trafficking networks, with ongoing investigations aimed at further unraveling backward and forward linkages, as stated by DGP Gaurav Yadav.

