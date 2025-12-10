EU's Secretive Tobacco Talks: Unveiled Influence on Policies

European Union officials have conducted multiple secret meetings with the tobacco industry, aiming to sway policy decisions within the EU and internationally, according to a report released Wednesday by watchdog groups. The undisclosed interactions highlight significant transparency issues within the EU's policy-making process.

The report from anti-tobacco organizations, STOP and Contre-Feu, disclosed eight meetings between EU officials and tobacco industry representatives in 2023 and 2024. Documents obtained by Contre-Feu revealed these interactions included information and advice exchanges, as well as ongoing monitoring of key issues, pointing to flaws in the EU's transparency measures.

Although the report does not accuse the tobacco industry of rule violations, it criticizes the European Commission for not implementing a global treaty designed to protect health policies from tobacco-industry influence. The European Commission is yet to comment on the findings.

(With inputs from agencies.)