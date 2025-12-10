Power Players Converge for Sharad Pawar's Pre-Birthday Dinner

An influential gathering of political and business leaders took place on Wednesday at the residence of NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar, ahead of his 85th birthday. Among the prominent figures present were Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and industrial magnate Gautam Adani.

The event, held at Pawar's 6, Janpath residence, also saw the attendance of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Pawar's politically-divided nephew, Ajit Pawar. Representing a cross-section of India's political spectrum, the meeting underscored the extensive reach and impact of Sharad Pawar's career.

Adding to the list of dignitaries were Trinamool Congress leader Saugata Ray, BJP leader D Purandeswari, and Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, accompanied by several members of Parliament. The elite dinner highlighted Pawar's enduring legacy and influence in Indian politics as he approaches his 85th year.

(With inputs from agencies.)