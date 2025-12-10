Anand Mahindra Champions Human Touch in AI Era at Telangana Summit

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra shared the highlights of his visit to Hyderabad, where he addressed the Telangana Rising Global Summit and interacted with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. During his trip, an unexpected meeting with film icon Chiranjeevi left him reflecting on the values of humility and curiosity.

Mahindra stressed the importance of skilled workers amid the AI revolution, arguing that the future favors makers over managers. As Chairman of the Board of Governors for the Young India Skills University, he noted that 'blue collar' is becoming the 'new gold collar,' emphasizing hands-on skills over administrative roles.

Discussing global economic challenges, Mahindra emphasized the need for tangible talent over surplus management. He praised Telangana's people-centric vision for development, co-created with citizens and experts, and lauded the state's framework for youth and women empowerment. His remarks celebrated the enduring importance of the human touch in the digital age.

