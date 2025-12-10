Left Menu

Anand Mahindra Champions Human Touch in AI Era at Telangana Summit

At the Telangana Rising Global Summit, Anand Mahindra emphasized the irreplaceable value of skilled workers in the AI age. He highlighted the importance of curiosity and humility in achieving success and praised Telangana's development vision. Mahindra also celebrated meeting actor Chiranjeevi during his visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 18:39 IST
Chiranjeevi (Left), Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy (Center) and Anand Mahindra (Right) (Image source: X/ @anandmahindra). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra shared the highlights of his visit to Hyderabad, where he addressed the Telangana Rising Global Summit and interacted with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. During his trip, an unexpected meeting with film icon Chiranjeevi left him reflecting on the values of humility and curiosity.

Mahindra stressed the importance of skilled workers amid the AI revolution, arguing that the future favors makers over managers. As Chairman of the Board of Governors for the Young India Skills University, he noted that 'blue collar' is becoming the 'new gold collar,' emphasizing hands-on skills over administrative roles.

Discussing global economic challenges, Mahindra emphasized the need for tangible talent over surplus management. He praised Telangana's people-centric vision for development, co-created with citizens and experts, and lauded the state's framework for youth and women empowerment. His remarks celebrated the enduring importance of the human touch in the digital age.

(With inputs from agencies.)

