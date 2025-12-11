Left Menu

Daisy Ridley Applauds Fans Behind 'Hunt for Ben Solo' Campaign

Actor Daisy Ridley expressed admiration for 'Star Wars' fans who campaigned for a 'Hunt for Ben Solo' movie. Despite Adam Driver's efforts with director Steven Soderbergh, Disney executives halted the project. Ridley cherishes the collective positivity of the fandom in times of global chaos.

Updated: 11-12-2025 10:01 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 10:01 IST
Renowned actor Daisy Ridley recently commended 'Star Wars' enthusiasts who spearheaded a campaign for a 'Hunt for Ben Solo' movie. This movement was centered around the redeemed character Ben Solo, played by Adam Driver.

In a revelation, Driver disclosed his collaborative efforts with director Steven Soderbergh on a Ben Solo film, a project halted by Disney executives. Ridley admitted to being aware of the development, but was surprised by Driver's public acknowledgement.

Praising the enthusiastic fanbase, Ridley appreciated the unity and positivity among 'Star Wars' enthusiasts. She highlighted the diverse and supportive nature of the fandom, especially during challenging times. Ridley is set to star in 'The Last Resort,' where she plays Brooke, a hotel executive exploring resort locations in the Philippines.

