Remembering Dharmendra: An Icon of Cinema and Politics

Indian cinema mourns the loss of veteran actor Dharmendra, celebrated for his enduring charm and humility. His passing is felt deeply across the nation, with tributes from politicians and colleagues. Dharmendra's remarkable contributions to film and politics continue to inspire future generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 23:37 IST
Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (Image source: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat paid homage to the late actor Dharmendra, describing him as a kind-hearted individual whose legacy in cinema and politics remains indelible. Shekhawat expressed that Dharmendra's demise marks an 'irreparable loss' for the film industry, his family, and the Bharatiya Janata Party. The actor's humility endeared him to both audiences and colleagues alike.

A prayer meeting, organized by Dharmendra's widow, actor and politician Hema Malini, was held in Delhi on Thursday. The event was attended by notable figures such as Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, among others. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat noted that Dharmendra's influence extended beyond the silver screen.

Speaking to reporters, Shekhawat recalled, 'As a famous film actor and BJP Member of Parliament from Bikaner, Dharmendra was a person of great warmth and kindness. His passing is a significant loss to cinema, his family, and the BJP.' Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, who succeeded Dharmendra as MP from Bikaner, mentioned the personal impact of the actor's passing and expressed deep admiration for his inspiring life.

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja also paid tribute, highlighting Dharmendra's global recognition as a proud son of Punjab. Similarly, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda remembered him as a good-natured and socially active parliamentarian and friend.

Jagdambika Pal, a BJP MP, reminisced about Dharmendra's profound influence through his acting over the past decades, while Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu emphasized the late actor's broad connection with people, noting his representation of peace.

Dharmendra, renowned for his roles in films like 'Sholay', 'Chupke Chupke', 'Anupama', and 'Ayee Milan Ki Bela', passed away on November 24, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire both industry peers and audiences worldwide. His charm and humble nature remain a guiding example for future generations (ANI).

