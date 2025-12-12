Left Menu

Historic Tribute: Vinayak Damodar Savarkar Memorial Unveiled

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat unveiled a statue of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. They planted Rudraksha trees and will participate in events commemorating Savarkar's legacy. The activities highlight Savarkar's historical significance in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srivijayapuram | Updated: 12-12-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 16:03 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat unveiled a statue of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar at Beodnabad in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Friday. This significant event took place in a park located in the South Andaman district.

After the statue unveiling at 3.15 pm, Shah and Bhagwat proceeded to plant 'Rudraksha' trees, further commemorating the occasion. The dignitaries were warmly received by D K Joshi, Lt Governor and Vice Chairman of the Islands Development Agency (IDA).

Later, they headed to the BR Ambedkar Institute of Technology in Sri Vijaya Puram for the release of a song dedicated to Savarkar, marking 115 years since he penned 'Sagara Pran Talamala'. Additional gatherings are scheduled, underscoring Savarkar's enduring legacy in the region.

