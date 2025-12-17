Sorrow and Heroism in Sydney: Mass Shooting Sparks National Mourning and Reflection

Sydney comes together in grief on Wednesday as it begins mourning the 15 victims of Australia's deadliest mass shooting in three decades. The tragedy occurred during a Jewish Hanukkah celebration, shaking the nation and heightening concerns over increasing antisemitism and violent extremism.

Authorities focus on Sajid Akram and his son Naveed, believed to be linked to Islamic State, as potential perpetrators. Sajid was killed during a police shootout, while Naveed remains hospitalized in Sydney, awaiting questioning once he is deemed medically fit and legal counsel is available.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, criticized for not adequately addressing antisemitism, expressed willingness to attend any funerals if invited. Among the mourned are Rabbi Eli Schlanger, a Holocaust survivor, and 10-year-old Matilda, whose father urged others to remember her. Hero Ahmed al-Ahmed, who disarmed an attacker, is recovering alongside other survivors, while the community grapples with shock and sorrow.

(With inputs from agencies.)