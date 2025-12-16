Left Menu

Stalin to Inaugurate Porunai Museum: A Cultural Leap in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, M K Stalin, will inaugurate the Porunai Archaeological Museum in Tirunelveli on December 21. The visit includes launching new projects, distributing financial aid to 44,000 beneficiaries, and inspecting the construction of a new hospital building at a cost of Rs 72.10 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirunelveli | Updated: 16-12-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 20:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin is set to make a significant cultural impact with the inauguration of the Porunai Archaeological Museum in Tirunelveli on December 21, as announced by Minister K N Nehru.

In addition to the museum opening, Chief Minister Stalin's visit will involve the inauguration of several completed projects and the ground-breaking of new initiatives. Financial assistance will be distributed to over 44,000 beneficiaries, and new buses will be introduced to enhance transportation, said Nehru during a detailed inspection of the event site at the Government Medical College hospital's playground.

Minister Nehru highlighted that extensive preparations are underway to host 50,000 attendees successfully, with coordination across various departments ensuring a seamless event. Additionally, Nehru reviewed the advanced specialty hospital construction, which is being developed with a budget of Rs 72.10 crore to enhance cardiology, neurology, and nephrology services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

