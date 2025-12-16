Perils at the Zoo: A Tale of Survival and Safety Oversight

A Delhi Zoo worker was attacked by a monkey while cleaning an enclosure, raising safety concerns. Bhairav Pratap Singh, 38, sustained injuries to his fingers and legs, requiring 24 stitches, and this marks his second animal attack after surviving a tiger encounter in 2016.

Singh was working alone when the incident happened at around 11 am. A zoo department official, speaking anonymously, highlighted safety breaches, pointing out that rules mandate supervision during cleaning. The absence of a supervisor left Singh vulnerable.

The attack underscores the aggressive nature of animals during winter mornings. The incident casts a spotlight on the zoo's safety protocols, especially as Delhi Zoo spans 176 acres with 96 species under its care.

(With inputs from agencies.)