European Officials Revise 2035 Internal Combustion Engine Car Ban Amid Industry Pressure

European officials have softened their stance on the 2035 ban of internal combustion engine vehicles, introducing a streamlined proposal that requires a 90% emissions reduction by that year. The move responds to lobbying from both governments and the automotive industry, which called for greater leniency to meet environmental targets.

The revised regulations would still push car manufacturers towards electrification but permit the limited sale of vehicles with combustion engines. To offset these emissions, automakers must adopt climate neutral technologies, including the use of e-fuels and advanced steel production. The European Union's executive commission emphasizes that these adjustments will not derail the bloc's climate neutrality goals set for 2050.

The proposal also accompanies initiatives to bolster European battery manufacturing and promote compact, fully electric vehicles. While the proposal still needs legislative approval, it highlights ongoing concerns about infrastructure readiness and competitive pressures from Chinese electric vehicle makers. Additionally, recent U.S. policy changes could influence the pace of this transition in electric mobility.

