Foundation Laid for Tamil Nadu Hajj House Near Chennai
Chief Minister M K Stalin commenced the construction of the Tamil Nadu Hajj House near Chennai Airport with an investment of Rs 39.20 crore. Scheduled to benefit pilgrims, this four-storey facility will streamline Hajj formalities and house up to 400 pilgrims with multiple amenities.
In a significant move to support Hajj pilgrims, Chief Minister M K Stalin has laid the foundation stone for the Tamil Nadu Hajj House near Chennai Airport. The project, valued at Rs 39.20 crore, is poised to provide a dedicated space for pre-pilgrimage formalities.
The chief minister announced the initiative earlier this year with the aim of serving the needs of those undertaking the sacred journey. Situated on a sprawling one-acre land, the Hajj House will be an essential facility for pilgrims, according to an official release.
The construction includes a four-storey building featuring a basement for parking, a reception area, and a hall for gatherings. The upper floors will accommodate 400 pilgrims across 100 bedrooms, ensuring comfort and convenience for all visitors.
