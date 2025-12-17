Rapper Kay Flock's Rise and Fall: Bronx Shooting Spree Ends Career

Rapper Kay Flock, born Kevin Perez, faced a 30-year prison sentence after being convicted for several shootings in his Bronx neighborhood, halting his emerging music career. The ruling came Tuesday from US District Judge Lewis J. Liman, who condemned Perez for promoting violence between 2020 and 2021.

The court noted that Perez's actions during that period resulted in numerous individuals being shot, injured, or killed. Judge Liman harshly criticized Perez for celebrating violence and his subsequent lack of remorse toward victims, emphasizing his boastful social media presence following his trial.

Despite Perez's insistence on personal growth and change since his arrest, the judge determined that a significant sentence was necessary. Perez was a rising star in New York's drill rap scene, but his lyrical glorification of violence ultimately overshadowed his musical achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)