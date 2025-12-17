Left Menu

Rapper Kay Flock's Rise and Fall: Bronx Shooting Spree Ends Career

Rapper Kay Flock, real name Kevin Perez, received a 30-year prison sentence for multiple shootings in the Bronx, cutting short a budding music career. Despite his musical success, including being named Billboard's R&B/Hip-Hop Rookie, his violent actions and lack of remorse played a significant role in the judge's decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 17-12-2025 04:46 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 04:46 IST
Rapper Kay Flock's Rise and Fall: Bronx Shooting Spree Ends Career

Rapper Kay Flock, born Kevin Perez, faced a 30-year prison sentence after being convicted for several shootings in his Bronx neighborhood, halting his emerging music career. The ruling came Tuesday from US District Judge Lewis J. Liman, who condemned Perez for promoting violence between 2020 and 2021.

The court noted that Perez's actions during that period resulted in numerous individuals being shot, injured, or killed. Judge Liman harshly criticized Perez for celebrating violence and his subsequent lack of remorse toward victims, emphasizing his boastful social media presence following his trial.

Despite Perez's insistence on personal growth and change since his arrest, the judge determined that a significant sentence was necessary. Perez was a rising star in New York's drill rap scene, but his lyrical glorification of violence ultimately overshadowed his musical achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, reports AP.

Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, ...

 Global
2
Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Tensions

Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Te...

 Global
3
Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

 New Zealand
4
NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI raises productivity but fuels new technostress for young workers

South Asian SMEs face digital turning point as AI adoption accelerates

From scripts to social agents: AI bots now shape politics, markets, and public opinion

Human–AI partnerships emerge as blueprint for future education systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025