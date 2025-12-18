Left Menu

Indian Travel Soars in Swiss Winters

India's winter travel to Switzerland is booming, with a 10.6% annual growth and 660,640 overnight stays recorded. Indian tourists favor experiential luxury and exclusive adventures, venturing to new destinations beyond popular sites. Switzerland's appeal includes alpine hotels, winter sports, and sustainable travel experiences.

Updated: 18-12-2025 16:41 IST
Switzerland is experiencing a significant uptick in winter tourism from India, becoming a preferred destination during the chilly months. Indian holidaymakers are drawn to the country's pristine alpine landscapes, luxurious stays, and immersive experiences, leading to a 10.6% increase in overnight stays in 2024.

The December to March period saw a remarkable 21.8% growth in hotel stays by Indian visitors, spurred by interest in activities such as skiing, festive markets, and serene nature retreats. Emerging destinations like LAAX and Crans-Montana are attracting those seeking both luxury and cultural engagement away from typical tourist spots.

This trend reflects India's growing taste for bespoke luxury travel, with an increase in Indians choosing high-end accommodations and curated experiences. Switzerland offers this coupling of thrill and relaxation through exclusive ski resorts, Michelin-starred dining, luxury trains, and cultural adventures, making it a winter favorite among Indian travelers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

