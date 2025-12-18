Indian Travel Soars in Swiss Winters

Switzerland is experiencing a significant uptick in winter tourism from India, becoming a preferred destination during the chilly months. Indian holidaymakers are drawn to the country's pristine alpine landscapes, luxurious stays, and immersive experiences, leading to a 10.6% increase in overnight stays in 2024.

The December to March period saw a remarkable 21.8% growth in hotel stays by Indian visitors, spurred by interest in activities such as skiing, festive markets, and serene nature retreats. Emerging destinations like LAAX and Crans-Montana are attracting those seeking both luxury and cultural engagement away from typical tourist spots.

This trend reflects India's growing taste for bespoke luxury travel, with an increase in Indians choosing high-end accommodations and curated experiences. Switzerland offers this coupling of thrill and relaxation through exclusive ski resorts, Michelin-starred dining, luxury trains, and cultural adventures, making it a winter favorite among Indian travelers.

(With inputs from agencies.)