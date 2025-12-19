Left Menu

Trump-Kennedy Center Controversy: Renaming Sparks Debate

The board of the Kennedy Center plans to rename it the Trump-Kennedy Center, a decision met with opposition. President Trump has influenced leadership changes and renovations. The renaming requires Congressional approval, and the move is seen as part of Trump's desire to put his mark on Washington.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2025 02:48 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 02:48 IST
The Kennedy Center's board, now filled with President Donald Trump's allies, has chosen to rename the institution the Trump-Kennedy Center, according to White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt. This move aligns with Trump's broader goal of stamping his name on significant Washington landmarks.

However, not all board members concur. U.S. Representative Joyce Beatty, an ex officio member, stated her opposition was silenced during the decision-making process. The renaming also requires Congressional approval, a crucial step not yet achieved.

Despite this, Trump's administration has driven changes at the Kennedy Center, including leadership overhauls and fundraising for renovations, as the President seeks to enhance the center's stature and facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

