Trump-Kennedy Center Controversy: Renaming Sparks Debate

The Kennedy Center's board, now filled with President Donald Trump's allies, has chosen to rename the institution the Trump-Kennedy Center, according to White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt. This move aligns with Trump's broader goal of stamping his name on significant Washington landmarks.

However, not all board members concur. U.S. Representative Joyce Beatty, an ex officio member, stated her opposition was silenced during the decision-making process. The renaming also requires Congressional approval, a crucial step not yet achieved.

Despite this, Trump's administration has driven changes at the Kennedy Center, including leadership overhauls and fundraising for renovations, as the President seeks to enhance the center's stature and facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)