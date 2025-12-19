Left Menu

Bulgarians Demand Justice: Protests Erupt Against Endemic Corruption

Thousands of Bulgarians protested against the outgoing government, demanding fair elections and judicial reform. Demonstrations highlight corruption concerns as Bulgaria prepares to adopt the euro. Resignation of Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov and withdrawal of the 2026 budget plan underscore political instability and societal discontent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sofia | Updated: 19-12-2025 02:49 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 02:49 IST
In a sweeping call for justice, thousands of Bulgarians took to the streets on Thursday evening, voicing their disapproval of the outgoing government. The demonstrators are demanding fair elections and judicial reform, citing endemic corruption in what is the European Union's poorest member state.

The protests unfolded in the capital, Sofia, and numerous towns and cities throughout Bulgaria as the nation gears up to adopt the euro on January 1. These demonstrations follow the resignation of Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, who stepped down amid pressures stemming from widespread protests against state corruption and a controversial new budget proposal.

Despite the political upheaval, President Rumen Radev is engaging in consultations with political parties. However, should these attempts falter, he is prepared to appoint an interim government and call for snap elections. This turbulent situation underscores Bulgaria's chronic struggle with governmental instability, given its seven national elections over the past four years.

