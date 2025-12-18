Ol Chiki Script: A Beacon of Santali Cultural Renaissance at Odisha State Book Fair

The 7th Odisha State Book Fair became a platform for cultural revival with a stall exclusively featuring Santali literature in the Ol Chiki script. This solitary stall, orchestrated by Malati Murmu, stood out among nearly 500 stalls, drawing attention as a poignant symbol of linguistic pride and heritage preservation.

Managed by the cultural activist Murmu, the 'Santali Saonhed Akhada' exhibited an extensive range of literary works, including novels, poetry, and academic texts, all presented in Ol Chiki. Highlighted titles such as 'Ol Chiki Chedoh Potob' and 'Elkha-Potob' emphasized educational advancement within the community.

Murmu, who also edits the Ol Chiki magazine 'Fagun', emphasized the importance of distributing these works to educational institutions across Odisha. Her recent visit to President Droupadi Murmu further underscored the Santali community's cultural significance and the ongoing efforts in tribal welfare and language promotion.