Left Menu

Ol Chiki Script: A Beacon of Santali Cultural Renaissance at Odisha State Book Fair

The 7th Odisha State Book Fair witnessed a unique celebration of Santali literature with a dedicated stall showcasing works in the Ol Chiki script. Managed by Malati Murmu, the stall highlighted Santali cultural identity through novels, poetry, and academic texts, drawing significant interest from both Santali and non-Santali visitors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-12-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 17:01 IST
Ol Chiki Script: A Beacon of Santali Cultural Renaissance at Odisha State Book Fair
  • Country:
  • India

The 7th Odisha State Book Fair became a platform for cultural revival with a stall exclusively featuring Santali literature in the Ol Chiki script. This solitary stall, orchestrated by Malati Murmu, stood out among nearly 500 stalls, drawing attention as a poignant symbol of linguistic pride and heritage preservation.

Managed by the cultural activist Murmu, the 'Santali Saonhed Akhada' exhibited an extensive range of literary works, including novels, poetry, and academic texts, all presented in Ol Chiki. Highlighted titles such as 'Ol Chiki Chedoh Potob' and 'Elkha-Potob' emphasized educational advancement within the community.

Murmu, who also edits the Ol Chiki magazine 'Fagun', emphasized the importance of distributing these works to educational institutions across Odisha. Her recent visit to President Droupadi Murmu further underscored the Santali community's cultural significance and the ongoing efforts in tribal welfare and language promotion.

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025