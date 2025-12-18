Left Menu

Viraj Profiles Leads Stainless Steel Industry Towards 'Near Zero' Sustainability

Viraj Profiles Pvt. Ltd. in Boisar, Maharashtra, launches its 'Near Zero' Initiative, aiming to integrate sustainability into manufacturing processes. This plan prioritizes resource conservation, waste reduction, and cleaner technologies. The initiative aligns with global supply chain sustainability efforts, enhancing Viraj's reputation and appeal to eco-conscious customers.

Viraj Profiles Pvt. Ltd., based in Boisar, Maharashtra, has embarked on a significant journey towards sustainable manufacturing with its innovative 'Near Zero' Initiative. This move marks a strategic effort by the company to embed sustainability deeply into its manufacturing processes.

Speaking on the initiative, Chairman Mr. Neeraj Kochhar emphasized the importance of sustainability beyond mere compliance. The 'Near Zero' plan scrutinizes every part of the company's value chain to minimize waste, conserve resources, and adopt cleaner technologies, all while maintaining high standards in stainless steel production.

Amid a global shift towards sustainable supply chains, Viraj Profiles positions itself as a leader in the industry. The initiative focuses on resource conservation, waste reduction, and implementing cleaner technologies, thereby bolstering stakeholder confidence and attracting environmentally conscious customers.

