Madhya Pradesh Mourns the Loss of Master Sculptor Ram Sutar

Renowned sculptor Ram Sutar, who was cherished for his monumental works, including the Statue of Unity and the iconic Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex, passed away at his Noida residence late Wednesday night. Aged 100, Sutar suffered from age-related ailments, according to his son Anil Sutar.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav mourned the notable artist's demise, emphasizing the substantial loss to the art and crafts world. Yadav highlighted Sutar's Statue of Unity, noting its powerful message of unity and integrity extended beyond India's borders to the world.

Born on February 19, 1925, in Gondur village, Maharashtra, Sutar was inclined towards sculpting from an early age, earning a gold medal at the JJ School of Art and Architecture, Mumbai. He was honored with multiple prestigious awards, including the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Maharashtra Bhushan Puraskar.

