Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Mourns the Loss of Master Sculptor Ram Sutar

Renowned sculptor Ram Sutar, celebrated for creating iconic statues such as the Statue of Unity and Mahatma Gandhi statue at the Parliament complex, has passed away at the age of 100. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed profound loss for the art world, describing Sutar as a precious gem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 18-12-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 18:03 IST
Madhya Pradesh Mourns the Loss of Master Sculptor Ram Sutar
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned sculptor Ram Sutar, who was cherished for his monumental works, including the Statue of Unity and the iconic Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex, passed away at his Noida residence late Wednesday night. Aged 100, Sutar suffered from age-related ailments, according to his son Anil Sutar.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav mourned the notable artist's demise, emphasizing the substantial loss to the art and crafts world. Yadav highlighted Sutar's Statue of Unity, noting its powerful message of unity and integrity extended beyond India's borders to the world.

Born on February 19, 1925, in Gondur village, Maharashtra, Sutar was inclined towards sculpting from an early age, earning a gold medal at the JJ School of Art and Architecture, Mumbai. He was honored with multiple prestigious awards, including the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Maharashtra Bhushan Puraskar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025