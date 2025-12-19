From Service to Candidacy: Former Federal Employees Challenge Trump's Influence

Once a prominent climate scientist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Megan O'Rourke took a bold step by resigning in opposition to the Trump administration's climate policies. Now, she is on a quest to secure a seat in Congress, running as a Democrat in New Jersey's competitive 7th district.

O'Rourke's journey reflects a broader movement, as numerous former federal employees, disenchanted by the Trump administration's alleged disrespect for various agencies, transition from public service to political campaigns. These individuals, who resigned or were dismissed during Trump's tenure, intend to leverage their service records to win crucial Democrat nominations.

Facing significant political shifts, these candidates aim to flip Republican-held seats. Among them are former prosecutor Ryan Crosswell and FBI veteran John Sullivan, who cite moral objections to the government's direction under Trump as their motivation. As they navigate the political landscape, these newcomers emphasize their commitment to preserving the integrity of U.S. institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)