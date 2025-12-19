Left Menu

Providence Mass Shooting and MIT Professor Murder: Investigating Possible Connection

Law enforcement is exploring a potential link between the mass shooting at Brown University that left two dead and the murder of an MIT professor days later. Despite initial disbelief in a connection, the investigations continue amidst public pressure for answers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2025 04:25 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 04:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Law enforcement is probing a potential connection between a mass shooting at Brown University in Providence that claimed two lives and the subsequent murder of an MIT professor near Boston. All information comes from unidentified sources close to the investigation.

The mass shooting at Brown University occurred on December 13, resulting in two fatalities and several injuries. Days later, Professor Nuno Loureiro from MIT was discovered shot dead in his home in Brookline, Massachusetts. While an FBI official initially dismissed any link between the incidents, the new development keeps investigators busy under mounting public pressure.

The Providence police remain engaged in a widespread manhunt for the Brown University shooting suspect, relying on public assistance and video evidence from nearby residences. Authorities released images of a masked man and are seeking a second person for questioning, as the search extends into several days without resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

