Providence Mass Shooting and MIT Professor Murder: Investigating Possible Connection

Law enforcement is probing a potential connection between a mass shooting at Brown University in Providence that claimed two lives and the subsequent murder of an MIT professor near Boston. All information comes from unidentified sources close to the investigation.

The mass shooting at Brown University occurred on December 13, resulting in two fatalities and several injuries. Days later, Professor Nuno Loureiro from MIT was discovered shot dead in his home in Brookline, Massachusetts. While an FBI official initially dismissed any link between the incidents, the new development keeps investigators busy under mounting public pressure.

The Providence police remain engaged in a widespread manhunt for the Brown University shooting suspect, relying on public assistance and video evidence from nearby residences. Authorities released images of a masked man and are seeking a second person for questioning, as the search extends into several days without resolution.

