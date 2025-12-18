Entertainment Giants Clash and Dramatic Court Hearings Unfold

In a bid to expand its gaming portfolio, Netflix announced plans to introduce a soccer video game tied to the FIFA World Cup 2026. Developed by Delphi Interactive, the game will expand Netflix's push into interactive entertainment, alongside their collaboration on a James Bond title.

Tragedy struck Hollywood as Nick Reiner, son of filmmaker Rob Reiner, was charged with the murder of his parents. The arraignment faced a delay, with Nick Reiner set for a court appearance on January 7 in Los Angeles. The court cited no reason for the postponement, requested by the defense.

Meanwhile, in a high-stakes corporate battle, Warner Bros Discovery rejected a $108.4 billion hostile takeover bid from Paramount Skydance. Labeling the bid as 'illusory', Warner Bros reaffirmed its commitment to an existing offer from Netflix, heightening the competition for control of its film and TV assets.

