Left Menu

Freedom of Expression or Religious Encroachment?

The Kerala opposition supports artists behind a parody, accused of 'hurting religious feelings.' As the government registers a case under religious outrage laws, the Congress-led UDF terms it a suppression of artistic freedom and promises legal and political protection to the artists involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 18-12-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 18:42 IST
Freedom of Expression or Religious Encroachment?
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress-led UDF has rallied behind artists involved in a parody under fire for allegedly 'hurting religious feelings.' This move comes after police initiated action against the song dedicated to Lord Ayyappa, sparking a debate over artistic freedom in Kerala.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan criticized the police action as an 'encroachment upon artistic freedom,' urging Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to feel 'ashamed' of the government's stance. He pointed out the incongruity of a CM who previously advocated for film freedom to now sanctioning police action against artists.

The parody brings references to the Sabarimala gold loss case and the accused Unnikrishnan Potty, leading the State Police to register an FIR against its creators. The opposition has pledged to defend the artists legally, suggesting the tensions are due to recent political setbacks for the Left.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025