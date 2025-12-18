Freedom of Expression or Religious Encroachment?

The Congress-led UDF has rallied behind artists involved in a parody under fire for allegedly 'hurting religious feelings.' This move comes after police initiated action against the song dedicated to Lord Ayyappa, sparking a debate over artistic freedom in Kerala.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan criticized the police action as an 'encroachment upon artistic freedom,' urging Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to feel 'ashamed' of the government's stance. He pointed out the incongruity of a CM who previously advocated for film freedom to now sanctioning police action against artists.

The parody brings references to the Sabarimala gold loss case and the accused Unnikrishnan Potty, leading the State Police to register an FIR against its creators. The opposition has pledged to defend the artists legally, suggesting the tensions are due to recent political setbacks for the Left.

