Assam Congress Excludes AIUDF from 2026 Alliance: A Strategic Shift

Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi declared on Tuesday that the party would not ally with the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) in the upcoming 2026 assembly elections, describing the AIUDF as a 'communal' outfit similar to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Gogoi emphasized that a partnership with one communal party to oust another is not viable.

In anticipation of the upcoming state assembly elections, eight opposition parties, including the Congress, have resolved to contest together, aiming to dethrone the BJP. The opposition front includes the CPI(M), Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), and others. Gogoi mentioned that alliance talks are conducted behind closed doors and announced only after finalization.

Gogoi accused the current BJP leadership under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of causing internal dissatisfaction among genuine BJP workers, claiming that only a few close associates of Sarma are benefitting from the current governance. As opposition alliances form, the political landscape in Assam appears set for a significant showdown come March-April next year during the elections to the 126 constituencies.

