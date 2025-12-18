Left Menu

Reconciliation and Collaboration: Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan Unite for a Unique Film Experience

Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan have reunited for the film "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri," marking a new chapter after their fallout over 'Dostana 2.' Johar praises Aaryan's commitment to cinema, and the film also stars Ananya Panday, directed by Sameer Vidwans, releasing December 25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-12-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 19:13 IST
Filmmaker Karan Johar expressed excitement over his collaboration with actor Kartik Aaryan for the film "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri." This project marks a mending of fences following their previous disagreement regarding 'Dostana 2,' for which Johar recast the lead role, creating tension between the two.

Johar announced the film's completion at its trailer launch, highlighting the joy of working with stars Aaryan and Ananya Panday, under the direction of Sameer Vidwans. The producer emphasized Aaryan's dedication, noting how he contributed significantly beyond acting, engaging in various production aspects.

The filmmaker also reflected on the dwindling number of romantic films, lamenting their decline, as love stories were pivotal during the early stages of his career. Johar emphasized the importance of such films, drawing nostalgia from past collaborations with industry legends, ahead of the film's release on December 25.

