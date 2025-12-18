Left Menu

Asita Lawns: Delhi's New Hub for Socio-Cultural Events Along the Yamuna

The Delhi Development Authority has announced that residents can now book spaces at Asita, a lush green riverfront park near ITO, for socio-cultural events. Designed to reduce the cost and inconvenience of hosting events on the city's outskirts, Asita's development aimed at reconnecting people with the Yamuna river.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 20:50 IST
  • India

In a move set to redefine event spaces in the national capital, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) announced on Thursday that residents can book spaces at Asita, a picturesque Yamuna riverfront park near ITO, for various socio-cultural events.

This initiative is part of a broader strategy to provide centrally located venues at regulated prices, minimizing the need for expensive event rentals on the city's outskirts. The announcement follows the opening of similar public spaces like Baansera and aligns with efforts to connect residents with the natural beauty of the Yamuna river.

Developed under the guidance of Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, Asita sprawls over nearly 197 hectares. It includes several unique lawns available for rent, with prices ranging from Rs 40,000 to Rs 3.3 lakh, depending on size and location. To ensure compliance with environmental standards, all bookings will adhere to strict guidelines by the National Green Tribunal and other legal directives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

