Controversy Strikes IFFK as Kerala Chalachitra Academy Faces Film Ban

The Kerala Chalachitra Academy faced a dilemma at the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) when six films were barred from screening. The decision, stirred by the Ministry of External Affairs due to foreign policy concerns, sparked controversy. Academy chairman Resul Pookutty explained the complex bureaucratic challenges that ensued.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 18-12-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 23:00 IST
The Kerala Chalachitra Academy faced a significant challenge at the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) when six films were banned from screening, following strong objections from the Ministry of External Affairs citing potential foreign policy violations and national security threats.

Academy chairman and Oscar winner, Resul Pookutty, in an exclusive PTI interview, clarified that the decision was made internally, independent of political influence, despite the state government's push to screen all 19 films originally denied by the union government.

The situation was further complicated by a sudden change in visa norms by the Ministry of Home Affairs, hindering the participation of foreign delegates. Pookutty's efforts, including coordinating from London, were critical to ensuring the clearance of a majority of the films.

(With inputs from agencies.)

