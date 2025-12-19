Left Menu

NIFT Slashes Entrance Exam Fees for Fashion Courses

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has reduced its entrance exam fees for UG and PG courses for the 2026-27 batch. The revised fees are Rs 2,000 for Open, OBC (NCL), and Open-EWS candidates, and Rs 500 for SC, ST, and PwD candidates. Applications close on January 6, 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 15:43 IST
NIFT Slashes Entrance Exam Fees for Fashion Courses
The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has announced a significant reduction in entrance exam fees for its undergraduate and postgraduate courses in fashion design, management, and technology for the 2026-27 batch, according to the textile ministry.

Open, OBC (NCL), and Open-EWS category candidates will now pay Rs 2,000, down from Rs 3,000. Meanwhile, the fee for SC, ST, and PwD candidates has been slashed from Rs 1,500 to Rs 500, a move likely to make these prestigious courses more accessible.

Candidates must submit their applications by January 6, 2026, though late submissions will be accepted until January 10 with a late fee. The entrance exam, both as a Computer-Based Test (CBT) and pen-and-paper format, will be conducted by the National Testing Agency in over 100 cities across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

