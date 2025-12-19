NIFT Slashes Entrance Exam Fees for Fashion Courses
The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has announced a significant reduction in entrance exam fees for its undergraduate and postgraduate courses in fashion design, management, and technology for the 2026-27 batch, according to the textile ministry.
Open, OBC (NCL), and Open-EWS category candidates will now pay Rs 2,000, down from Rs 3,000. Meanwhile, the fee for SC, ST, and PwD candidates has been slashed from Rs 1,500 to Rs 500, a move likely to make these prestigious courses more accessible.
Candidates must submit their applications by January 6, 2026, though late submissions will be accepted until January 10 with a late fee. The entrance exam, both as a Computer-Based Test (CBT) and pen-and-paper format, will be conducted by the National Testing Agency in over 100 cities across the country.
(With inputs from agencies.)